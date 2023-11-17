District level sports event held

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Higher Education Sports Event 2023 & 2024, district level phase -2, was held at Government Allama Iqbal College for Women on Friday.

DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar, Additonal DPI Colleges Punjab Malik Ahsan Mukhtar, Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Dr. Shehzad Munawar participated in the event as the special guests.

DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar and other guests were warmly welcomed by Principal Government Allama Iqbal Women Post Graduate College Zeba Zahoor.

Principal Khalil Toor, Prof. Anjam, Principal Ayesha Younis, Principal Amra Aziz, Principal Gulzaib Waqas, Principal Rehana Kamran, Principal Nosheen, Principal Maryam Farooq, Ruma Butt, Principal Asma, Principal Azra, Principal Shamsa, professors and journalists attended the event.

In this sports event, students from girls colleges across the district participated in competitions.

March past parade competitions, tug-of-war and other competitions were held among the students.

DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansir Azhar said that higher education organizes annual sports competitions at the college level to highlight the mental and physical abilities of students along with improving the quality of education in which various sports competitions are organized among colleges.

He further said that along with the modern education and training of students, teachers have a heavy responsibility for their physical and mental training.

DPI Colleges Punjab said that the teachers should train the new generation keeping the challenges of the modern era so that the architects of the nation can serve the country in a positive and better way in the future.

Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar further said that female students are actively participating not only in the teaching field but also in various sports competitions.

He appreciated their performance and congratulated those who won prominent positions in various sports competitions.

In the end, DPI Colleges Punjab Dr. Syed Ansar Azhar, Additonal DPI Colleges Punjab Malik Ahsan Mukhtar, Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Dr. Shehzad Munawar along with Principal Zeba Zahoor distributed prizes among students.