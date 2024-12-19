Open Menu

District-Level STEM Competitions Conclude Successfully

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM

District-Level STEM competitions conclude successfully

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Department of Education, Layyah, recently held district-level STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) competitions to inspire and recognise young talent. The event took place at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Layyah, where students from 45 schools participated, showcasing groundbreaking projects and ideas.

A total of 122 innovative projects were displayed through interactive stalls, attracting appreciation from officials and attendees. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Ahmad Dogar inaugurated the event and inspected the stalls, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Shazia Tauseef. CEO Health Dr. Shahid Riaz and STEM Focal Person and District Education Officer (Secondary) Rizwan Gujar also attended, lending their support to the initiative.

The event was participated by DEO Elementary Agha Hassan, Deputy DEOs, Senior Headmaster Asif Khan Durrani, media representatives, teachers, and students.

The audience applauded the creativity and innovation demonstrated by the participants.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of winners: Ayan, a student of Government MC High School, secured the first position with his Laser Security Project. Shazia, from Government Girls High school 152 TDA, earned second place for her Wedding Plant project, and Noor Mustafa from Government Girls Model High School Layyah claimed third place with her Earthquake Detection Project.

The top three winners received cash prizes of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.

This competition not only recognized the innovative efforts of young minds but also reaffirmed the education department's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Earthquake Technology Education Punjab Student Marriage Young Ayan Media Event From Government Top

Recent Stories

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

31 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

36 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

45 minutes ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

46 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

57 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

1 hour ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan