District-Level STEM Competitions Conclude Successfully
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Department of Education, Layyah, recently held district-level STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) competitions to inspire and recognise young talent. The event took place at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Layyah, where students from 45 schools participated, showcasing groundbreaking projects and ideas.
A total of 122 innovative projects were displayed through interactive stalls, attracting appreciation from officials and attendees. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Ahmad Dogar inaugurated the event and inspected the stalls, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Shazia Tauseef. CEO Health Dr. Shahid Riaz and STEM Focal Person and District Education Officer (Secondary) Rizwan Gujar also attended, lending their support to the initiative.
The event was participated by DEO Elementary Agha Hassan, Deputy DEOs, Senior Headmaster Asif Khan Durrani, media representatives, teachers, and students.
The audience applauded the creativity and innovation demonstrated by the participants.
The highlight of the event was the announcement of winners: Ayan, a student of Government MC High School, secured the first position with his Laser Security Project. Shazia, from Government Girls High school 152 TDA, earned second place for her Wedding Plant project, and Noor Mustafa from Government Girls Model High School Layyah claimed third place with her Earthquake Detection Project.
The top three winners received cash prizes of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.
This competition not only recognized the innovative efforts of young minds but also reaffirmed the education department's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation in South Punjab.
