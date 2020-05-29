District locust control room set up in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, the Agriculture Department has set up District Locus Control Room while Tehsil and district Committees have also been formed.

District coordinating committee convener deputy director agriculture extension Muhammad Hashim Raza Contact No. 0346.6482181 while other members include Assistant director Pest Warning Wing Saleem Hussain Contact No. 0321.7062870 and Agriculture Officer Technical Masood Saqib Contact No. 0334-6537807.

Tehsil Committee Sargodha Convener Assistant Director Agriculture Arshad Naseem Qazi Contact No. 0300-6010512 and Agriculture officer Pest Warning Muhammad Tayyab Contact No. 0345- 8611246 'Tehsil Sahiwal Committee Convener Assistant director agriculture Gohar Rehman Contact No. 0300-6008307 and Member AO Pest Warning Muhammad Rafique 'Convener Agriculture Officer of Tehsil Committee Shahpur Fehmid Ahmed Contact No.

0335- 7798500' Member AO Pest Warning Mohammad Hasnain Contact No. 0304-0443649 'Convener Assistant director agriculture of Tehsil Committee Kot Momin Mohammad Shehzad Contact No. 0321-4330422' Member Field Assistant Dr Mohammad Manzoor Contact No. 0334- 0000905 'Tehsil Committee Convener agriculture of Bhalwal officer Dr. Mohammad Naeem Contact No. 0305-7435364 'Member agriculture officer Pest Warning Mohammad Hanan Contact No. 0344- 8202990 While Convener agriculture officer of Tehsil Bhera Rab Nawaz Contact No. 0310- 7482466 and Member Muhammad Ijaz Contact No. 0322- 7119235 have been appointed.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged the farmers to keep an eye on their crops and vigilant on the notice of Locust Information Committee to help deal with this farmer-enemy pest in an emergency.

Meanwhile, he said that measures were being taken against Locust across the district.