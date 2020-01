District Magistrate Swat has banned all kind of aerial firing across the district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :District Magistrate Swat has banned all kind of aerial firing across the district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC).

The violators of the ban will be dealt under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said a notification issued here Wednesday.