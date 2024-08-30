District Management Committee meeting for KP Deworming Program 2024 held

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A District Management Committee meeting for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deworming Program 2024 was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Dr. Adil Ayub.

Representative from both male and female education department were present while the Private Education Network, Rescue 1122, the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, and the District Coordinator of the LHW Health Department also participated.

The Regional Manager (Technical Assistance Partner) provided an overview of the deworming initiative, announcing that the campaign is scheduled to run from October 14 to 18, 2024. This extensive effort will target 22 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to administer deworming medication to approximately 7.

8 million children.

The medication, which is approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, will be given to children aged 5 to 14 years.

Dr. Adil Ayub emphasized the importance of departmental collaboration to ensure the program’s success and urged all involved parties to fully support the deworming teams.

He also called on the public to participate actively in the campaign, encouraging parents to have their children dewormed with the provided free and safe medication to secure a healthier and brighter future for them.