Open Menu

District Management Committee Meeting For KP Deworming Program 2024 Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

District Management Committee meeting for KP Deworming Program 2024 held

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A District Management Committee meeting for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deworming Program 2024 was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Haripur Dr. Adil Ayub.

Representative from both male and female education department were present while the Private Education Network, Rescue 1122, the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, and the District Coordinator of the LHW Health Department also participated.

The Regional Manager (Technical Assistance Partner) provided an overview of the deworming initiative, announcing that the campaign is scheduled to run from October 14 to 18, 2024. This extensive effort will target 22 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to administer deworming medication to approximately 7.

8 million children.

The medication, which is approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, will be given to children aged 5 to 14 years.

Dr. Adil Ayub emphasized the importance of departmental collaboration to ensure the program’s success and urged all involved parties to fully support the deworming teams.

He also called on the public to participate actively in the campaign, encouraging parents to have their children dewormed with the provided free and safe medication to secure a healthier and brighter future for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male Haripur October Rescue 1122 All From Million

Recent Stories

No space for those who left PTI during difficult t ..

No space for those who left PTI during difficult times: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup

3 hours ago
 Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested ..

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls featu ..

X, formally Twitter, introduces video calls feature

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mut ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to work closely for mutual prosperity

5 hours ago
PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test ..

PakVsBan: Rain washes out first day of second Test match

5 hours ago
 PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight ..

PMD warns of cyclone along Sindh coastline tonight or tomorrow morning

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2024

10 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

23 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan