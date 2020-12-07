UrduPoint.com
District Management Officer Inspected Bazaars In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Kohat, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :While following orders of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair has inspected Mustafa bazaar and different markets Monday.

In a handout issued from DC office said that AC Kohat has inspected bazaar and markets to ensure strict implementation of SOPs regarding prevention of COVID-19 infection.

The AC has directed shopkeepers to observe COVID-19 prevention SOPs like use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face mask and social distancing.

He has also arrested three persons and fined few others on charges of SOPs violation during his inspection visit of Mustafa bazaar and different markets in Kohat.

