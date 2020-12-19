District Management officer visited religious seminaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :On special directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Saturday visited religious seminaries situated in Dhoda area of Kohat.

In a handout issued from DC Kohat office it is revealed that AAC has held meetings with religious scholars leading prayers in mosques of Dhoda and has apprised religious scholars of Dhoda regarding speedy spread of COVID-19 during its fresh wave here in Pakistan and has also directed them to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures in mosques and religious seminaries there.