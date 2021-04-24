UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Management Recovers Sugar, Wheat Stock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

District management recovers sugar, wheat stock

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Following the intelligence information provided by the Special Branch, the district management has recovered thousands of mounds of stock of sugar and wheat.

Official sources said here that Special Branch provided intelligence information to the district management that the hoarders had stocked thousands of mounds of wheat and sugar at godowns of factories.

Following the information, the district management conducted raids at the private godowns and recovered 19,125 mounds of wheat and 2,250 sugar. The hoarders had stocked wheat and sugar in order to later sell them out at higher rate. The district management has initiated the legal proceedings against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,080 new COVID-19 cases, 1,793 reco ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 133,200 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Did Not Discuss Creating Military ..

4 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister takes action over public complai ..

4 minutes ago

Rebels inflict more misery on winless Waratahs

4 minutes ago

Masood seeks Ulema, Mashaikh's vibrant role for pe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.