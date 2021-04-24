District management recovers sugar, wheat stock

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Following the intelligence information provided by the Special Branch, the district management has recovered thousands of mounds of stock of sugar and wheat.

Official sources said here that Special Branch provided intelligence information to the district management that the hoarders had stocked thousands of mounds of wheat and sugar at godowns of factories.

Following the information, the district management conducted raids at the private godowns and recovered 19,125 mounds of wheat and 2,250 sugar. The hoarders had stocked wheat and sugar in order to later sell them out at higher rate. The district management has initiated the legal proceedings against the accused. Further probe was underway.