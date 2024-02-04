District Mansehra, Abbottabad Receive Heavy Snowfall During Second Spell
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Upper parts of district Mansehra and Abbottabad Sunday received heavy snow during the second spell of snowfall while the rest of the areas have also received heavy rain.
According to the details, popular tourist spots like Shogran received approximately one foot of snow, Kaghan around 6 inches, Naran surpassing two feet in certain areas and reaching four to five feet in the surrounding regions while Galyat received up 8 inches of snow and Thandyani more than one foot.
In response to the special directives of Shabir Khan Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), the teams were assisting and guiding incoming tourists and local residents, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has mobilized staff and machinery to various locations.
Seven young tourists found themselves stranded while attempting to navigate during the night. Inspector Environment, Mahmood Khan, and his team safely escorted them back to their hotel.
According to the DC spokesperson, incoming tourists are advised to take safety measures, stay informed, and remain in contact with the district administration in case of emergencies.
The district administration's machinery, in collaboration with other departments, is actively involved in clearing roads affected by snowfall.
Similarly, following the directives of Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali and the guidance of Director Technical Syed Zahid Kazmi, the field staff of the GDA has successfully cleared snow-covered roads.
Despite continuous snowfall in recent days, the GDA field staff has worked tirelessly day and night to keep the roads open. Their commitment to maintaining accessible roads for tourists and locals has remained unwavering, even during adverse weather conditions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police finalizes security plan for peaceful election in Swabi6 minutes ago
-
Economic stability vital to strengthen country: Murtaza Solangi6 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary directs authorities to finalize best possible arrangements for general elections6 minutes ago
-
Cycle Rally expresses solidarity with people of Kashmir16 minutes ago
-
Burglars broke into two houses and looted valuables in Wah Cantt16 minutes ago
-
Issues of drinking water, sanitation services in PK 76 to be addressed if voted to power: Salman Kha ..16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review election arrangements16 minutes ago
-
AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks26 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’26 minutes ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki26 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah26 minutes ago