District Mansehra, Abbottabad Receive Heavy Snowfall During Second Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Upper parts of district Mansehra and Abbottabad Sunday received heavy snow during the second spell of snowfall while the rest of the areas have also received heavy rain.

According to the details, popular tourist spots like Shogran received approximately one foot of snow, Kaghan around 6 inches, Naran surpassing two feet in certain areas and reaching four to five feet in the surrounding regions while Galyat received up 8 inches of snow and Thandyani more than one foot.

In response to the special directives of Shabir Khan Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), the teams were assisting and guiding incoming tourists and local residents, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has mobilized staff and machinery to various locations.

Seven young tourists found themselves stranded while attempting to navigate during the night. Inspector Environment, Mahmood Khan, and his team safely escorted them back to their hotel.

According to the DC spokesperson, incoming tourists are advised to take safety measures, stay informed, and remain in contact with the district administration in case of emergencies.

The district administration's machinery, in collaboration with other departments, is actively involved in clearing roads affected by snowfall.

Similarly, following the directives of Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Shah Rukh Ali and the guidance of Director Technical Syed Zahid Kazmi, the field staff of the GDA has successfully cleared snow-covered roads.

Despite continuous snowfall in recent days, the GDA field staff has worked tirelessly day and night to keep the roads open. Their commitment to maintaining accessible roads for tourists and locals has remained unwavering, even during adverse weather conditions.

