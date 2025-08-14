District Mansehra gears up for 78th Independence Day with “Marka-e-Haq” festivities

Preparations for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day are in full swing across district Mansehra under the theme “Marka-e-Haq”, honoring the nation’s historic struggle and sacrifices

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Preparations for Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day are in full swing across district Mansehra under the theme “Marka-e-Haq”, honoring the nation’s historic struggle and sacrifices. District administrations, educational institutions and community organizations have launched a series of events highlighting patriotism, unity and environmental stewardship.

In Battagram, the district administration inaugurated the “Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day Tree Plantation Campaign” as part of the monsoon plantation drive. Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ishtiaq Ahmed, planted a sapling in Union Council Gajbori to formally launch the campaign. Officers of the district administration, Forest Department representatives, teachers, and a large number of students attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said tree plantation not only beautifies the environment but also serves as a valuable asset for future generations. He stressed that planting more trees is vital to combat climate change, floods, and environmental pollution. Saplings were distributed among students to encourage plantation in homes, schools, and neighborhoods, with participants pledging their full support to ensure the campaign’s success. The ceremony concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s security, peace, and progress.

Meanwhile, Mansehra is brimming with Independence Day spirit as government and semi-government buildings, educational institutions, and public landmarks are decorated with national flags, colorful buntings, and green-and-white lights.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mian Behzad Adil, events include a scouts’ performance at Government Higher Secondary school Baffa and a cake-cutting ceremony at Al-Mustafa Trust Hospital Dodhial, where Assistant Commissioner Nayyab Abbasi praised the hospital’s services. The District sports Office has also organized a Battle of Truth cricket Exhibition Match and a Tug-of-War Competition to promote sportsmanship and unity among youth.

In Battagram city, the main bazaar and intersections have been adorned with national slogans and the green crescent flag, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

Kohistan is preparing for August 14 with widespread flag-hoisting and decorative displays across schools, markets, and roads, as residents prepare to join the nationwide celebrations.

In Batakundi, Naran, the Directorate of Youth Affairs marked Independence Day alongside International Youth Day 2025 under the theme “Local Youth Action for Sustainable Development Goals and Beyond”. Speakers emphasized that Pakistan’s youth, over 60 percent of the population, are its most valuable asset and play a key role in turning global development goals into local achievements. The event celebrated youth leadership, community engagement, and the collective vision for a prosperous, sustainable, and peaceful Pakistan.