District Matiari Celebrates Defence Day With National Fervour
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The district Matiari commemorated Defence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers during the 1965 war and other conflicts.
According to a handout, under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, various programs were organized in schools across the district. The Shuhda (martyrs) were honored in these events, who laid down their lives defending the motherland.
District Officers Amir Bux Sahito, Sadaf Akbar Memon, Muhammad Khan Kaka, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Dr.
Mazahir Ali participated in the Defence Day programs held at different educational institutions.
Moreover, speech contests, walks, national anthem, tableaus and national songs were sung in the events, all aimed at saluting the national heroes of the 1965 war. These celebrations were observed with a sense of national pride and unity, as students, teachers and officials came together to pay homage to the country's brave soldiers.
