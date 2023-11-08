Open Menu

District Mines Minerals Committee Meets Under The Chair Of DC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 06:04 PM

A meeting of the District Mines and Minerals Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A meeting of the District Mines and Minerals Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Director Mines and Minerals Muhammad Nauman Azam, District Public Prosecutor Malik Aleem, and a representative of the police department participated in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that new zones should be created in the district and they should be auctioned soon. He said that effective steps should be taken to clean the accumulated sand under the Empress Bridge and the Highways bridge so that water can flow easily.

Assistant Director Mines and Minerals Muhammad Nauman Azam said that 15 sand zones have been established in the district.

He said that revenue of Rs 300 million was collected last year. This year, a target of collecting Rs 410 million has been set.

