District Monitoring Control Room Established in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Administration Sanghar has set up a District Monitoring Control Room for monitoring the general elections. Citizens can obtain information regarding the general elections by calling 0235920300 and 0235920301. Moreover, complaints can also be lodged in the control room.

According to the announcement issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hasan Khowaja, focal persons have been appointed by various departments for the Control Room established to monitor all the activities of the general elections.

In this regard, focal persons were appointed for various departments including Muhammad Umair Phone No.

03043783664m Saima Sattar 03313696681 for Election Office, AC Syed Ammaar Shah Phone No. 03332626192 for District Administration, DSP Zahid Hussain Nasir Phone No. 03342975402 for Police Department, Tariq Mehmood Phone No. 03313033079 and Sanam Phone No. 03320364161 for education, Zaheer Ali Phone No. 03002298681 on behalf of law enforcement agencies, Ali Dino Chandio Phone No. 03372192914 for WAPDA and Abdul Majeed Phone No. 03003319613 on behalf of Information Department. People can contact the concerned departments through these numbers.