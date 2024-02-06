Open Menu

District Monitoring Control Room Established In Sanghar

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

District Monitoring Control Room Established in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Administration Sanghar has set up a District Monitoring Control Room for monitoring the general elections. Citizens can obtain information regarding the general elections by calling 0235920300 and 0235920301. Moreover, complaints can also be lodged in the control room.

According to the announcement issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hasan Khowaja, focal persons have been appointed by various departments for the Control Room established to monitor all the activities of the general elections.

In this regard, focal persons were appointed for various departments including Muhammad Umair Phone No.

03043783664m Saima Sattar 03313696681 for Election Office, AC Syed Ammaar Shah Phone No. 03332626192 for District Administration, DSP Zahid Hussain Nasir Phone No. 03342975402 for Police Department, Tariq Mehmood Phone No. 03313033079 and Sanam Phone No. 03320364161 for education, Zaheer Ali Phone No. 03002298681 on behalf of law enforcement agencies, Ali Dino Chandio Phone No. 03372192914 for WAPDA and Abdul Majeed Phone No. 03003319613 on behalf of Information Department. People can contact the concerned departments through these numbers.

Related Topics

Election Police Education WAPDA Nasir Sanghar All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024

8 hours ago
 FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

17 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

17 hours ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

17 hours ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

17 hours ago
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

17 hours ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

18 hours ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

18 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

18 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

17 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan