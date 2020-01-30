District Nazim Abbotabad meets Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar

District Nazim Abbotabad Sardar Saeed Anwer leading a delegation of local government representatives of Abbotabad and Hazara community in Karachi called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :District Nazim Abbotabad Sardar Saeed Anwer leading a delegation of local government representatives of Abbotabad and Hazara community in Karachi called on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in his office on Thursday.

Member Sindh Assembly Waqar Shah, Deputy Mayor Syed Arshad Hasan and Parliamentary Leader in KMC Council Aslam Shah Afridi were also present in the meeting held in the Committee Room of KMC building here, said a statement.

The mayor welcoming the delegation stressed the need of more and more interaction between local bodies in the country. "this way we could share our views and experiences on the provision of municipal services to people of our area" he said.

Waseem Akhtar said the country could get progress only with a strong local government system. Giving the example of other countries where problems at grass root levels were solved through effective local government institutions, he said the same could be achieved here.

The mayor further said that it was wrong to carry out municipal functions through members of provincial or national assembly whose basic function was making laws in the assembly.

He urged the members of the delegation to raise their voice for strengthening local governments in Pakistan which is the need of the hour.

The District Nazim of Abbottabad thanked the Mayor Karachi and they also discussed about the problems facing by members of the Hazara community in Karachi.

Sardar Saeed invited Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter in the sports tournaments held by them in Karachi.

The delegation presented a souvenir to Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar whereas the mayor gave away a shield to the head of the delegation on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.