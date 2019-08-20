UrduPoint.com
District Nazim Inaugurates Solarization Of Nehqi Hospital

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:58 PM

District Nazim inaugurates solarization of Nehqi Hospital

District Nazim, Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan Tuesday formally inaugurated the solarization of Category D Hospital at Nehqi, a suburban locality of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim, Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan Tuesday formally inaugurated the solarization of Category D Hospital at Nehqi, a suburban locality of Peshawar. The project has cost Rs.6.2 million.

During visit to the hospital, the District Nazim also approved an amount of Rs.20 million from the district government's budget for the purchase of X-ray and ultra-sound plant at the cost to provide medical and laboratory facilities to people at their door step. The District Nazim was also accompanied by member KP Assembly, Arbab Jehandad.

He during inspection of the solarization at OPD, casualty, wards and laboratory, directed the Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Said Badshah that they will not tolerate any negligence in the provision of better health facilities, medicines and laboratories test to the patients.

On the request of the Medical Superintendent, the district nazim also issued a fund of Rs.1 million from maintenance and repair (M&R) head to renovate the hospital while another amount of Rs.5 million was assured from the provincial for provision of water and other facilities in the hospital.

He said that the district government in the wake of energy crisis has completed the solarization of 35 health centres in far-flung areas. He said that Nehqi Hospital is also solarized under the same initiative to provide health facilities to the people at their door steps and minimize burden on the major hospitals of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI MPA, Arbab Jehandad appreciated the district nazim for the solarization of the hospital.

