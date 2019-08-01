UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Nazim Kohat Distributes Cheques Among Families Of Lightning Victims

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 08:16 PM

District Nazim Kohat distributes cheques among families of lightning victims

District Nazim Nasim Afridi on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 500,000 each among relatives of five people killed in lightning strike in Sourgul area

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim Nasim Afridi on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 500,000 each among relatives of five people killed in lightning strike in Sourgul area.

On this occasion, the officials of district management and PESCO were also present.

District Nazim expressed grief and sympathies with families who lost precious lives in lightning strike in last February.

He said that PTI government top most priority is to provide help to needy people and taking steps for their welfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf February Afridi Government Top PESCO

Recent Stories

1,434 employees of Punjab University promoted

27 seconds ago

Multan Development Authority to launch new develop ..

28 seconds ago

Autonomous bodies directed not to appoint legal ad ..

30 seconds ago

Polyclinic OT decoration: Rs 9m embezzled

8 minutes ago

Aircraft crash ,Rescue 1122 efforts saved village ..

8 minutes ago

Rs 4 bln subsidy being paid to Balochistan electri ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.