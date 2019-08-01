District Nazim Kohat distributes cheques among families of lightning victims

District Nazim Nasim Afridi on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 500,000 each among relatives of five people killed in lightning strike in Sourgul area

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim Nasim Afridi on Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 500,000 each among relatives of five people killed in lightning strike in Sourgul area.

On this occasion, the officials of district management and PESCO were also present.

District Nazim expressed grief and sympathies with families who lost precious lives in lightning strike in last February.

He said that PTI government top most priority is to provide help to needy people and taking steps for their welfare.