MARDAN, (Pakista7n Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :District Nazim, Ehtisham Khan will present annual budget for fiscal year 2019-20 on Tuesday ( July 23).

Convener of District Council Mardan, Asad Ali Kashmiri has summoned budget meeting of the council on July 23, 2019 for budget's session. The council will meet at Assembly Hall at 9am.