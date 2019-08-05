District Nazim Peshawar presents Rs.12.48bn budget for District Council

District Nazim, Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan Monday presented an annual budget of Rs.12.4866 billion of the District Council Peshawar for financial year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :District Nazim, Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan Monday presented an annual budget of Rs.12.4866 billion of the District Council Peshawar for financial year 2019-20.

The budget showing a surplus of Rs.13,32936/- after total expenditure was unanimously approved by the treasury and opposition members.

The meeting of the District Council held with Acting Convener, Mubashir Manzoor advocate in the chair. This was last and fifth budget presented by the District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan.

The meeting through a call attention notice of the Councilor, Rahman Afzal condemned the recent bombardment of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris and expressed solidarity with them by observing a silence of one minute.

Highlighting the projects approved in the previous annual budget, the District Nazim told the councilors that these projects enhanced the beauty of Peshawar.

These projects, he said were the mission of the district government and most of them have already been completed while work on some is still in progress. Prominent projects amongst them are included the construction of Namak Mandi food Street, Namak Mandi Parking Plaza, solarization of basic health units (BHUs), establishment of Rehabilitation Centre for ice drug addicts, milk testing laboratory, laptop prize scheme and Rs.35,000/- scholarship scheme, Construction of 119 shops in Khushal Bazaar, national level mushaira, spring festival and holding of two Pride of Peshawar Awards and construction of seven roads and restoration of the historic city wall under Rs.

600 million Peshawar Uplift Programme.

The budget 2019-20 is included a receipts of Rs.11.765 billion under the Provincial Financial Commission (PFC), Rs.633.049 million from local fund, Rs.88.593 million from district council grant.

The total development expenditure is estimated at Rs.1,41,76,88000 while non-developmental expenditure is estimated at Rs.10,34,78,35280. Similarly, non-developmental expenditure from district grant has been estimated at Rs.8,8593.585/- while the estimated non-developmental expenditure from local fund has been estimated at Rs.62,8761.893 while total estimated expenditure has been estimated at Rs.12,48,2833, 798/-.

The opposition councilors including opposition leader, Saeed Mohammad Zahir Advocate, Rahman Afzal, Rahamdil Nawaz and Gulzada termed the budget as positive in their speeches and requested the councilors for its passage that prompted the Convener Mubashir Manzoor to pass it through show of hand and was adopted unanimously.

The District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan thanked the district councilors for the approval of the budget and announced to hold a condolence reference for the late ANP affiliated District Councilor. He also announced to hold a farewell session of the district councilors soon.

Later, the Acting Convener District Council, Mubashir Manzoor advocate prorogued the session for indefinite period.