District Nazim portrays four-year performance as visible improvement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ):District Nazim Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan here Wednesday while presenting four-year performance of district government has said that a visible improvement has been witnessed in education, health and other sectors owing to a proper mechanism of check and balance in the district.

He said according to estimate of C&W department under PTC fund, Rs1.7million were required to construct a single classroom; however the members of district government constructed a classroom with only Rs0.8million which was a great achievement adding it also helped carrying out threefold development work in our schools.

Addressing a press conference, the District Nazimi accompanied by district members including Shamsul Bari, Waseem Akram, Liaqat Khan, Taqdeer Ali, Kulsoom, Gul Nasreen, Hidayatullah, Gulzada and DG City District Government Shafiqur Rehman and other concerned officers, said the district government installed solar energy system in 35 category-D hospitals, RHCs and BHUs out of 97 healthcare facilities.

The solar system, he said would benefit the X-ray, laboratories and OPDs departments. He said for the first time the city district government establish a rehabilitation center for addicts with a cost of Rs20.5million which can deal with around 100 patients at a time.

Earlier, the revenue collected from general bus stands was not spent on public welfare however we changed this trend and spent this revenue amount on construction of waiting rooms, green belts, boundary wall and public toilet facilities near and inside the bus stands.

The top position holders of government schools were given laptops in the first phase while during second the year Rs35 thousand each were distributed among position holding students.

The district government arranged Fakhr-e-Peshawar award for two times and established Milk Testing Laboratories besides organizing unique Spring Festival that received a great response from the local people.

Keeping in view the issue of scarcity of car parking, the district government for the first time in the history of the province established a Skyline Parking Plaza at Namak Mandi with an estimated cost of Rs380million.

Likewise, he said the district government established a world standard food street at Namak Mandi with a cost of Rs30million besides the historical project of renovation and rehabilitation of City Wall was also carried out with a cost of Rs50million. A process of registration of FIRs against those inflicting damage to City Wall was also started.

The District Nazim further said that Local Government Act-2013 which was not functional for one year after LG election was implemented and all its flaws were removed.

For the first time, contacts were made with international sports bodies and national and international sports events were arranged. The district government also arranged wheel-chair tournament for disable persons, Jail Festival for prisoners, sports tournaments for dwarf people and cycle races for transgender which were highly appreciated by the provincial and other district governments.

He thanked former CM Pervez Khattak for his support in construction of 119 new shops for traders evacuated from Khushal Bazar to enable them restart their business.

He said a complete control was gained over the epidemic of dengue mosquito virus adding working as steering committee member for Peshawar Uplift Program, he completed the projects of Bara Road, Kohat Road, Jalil Kababi Road and Canals Road with an estimated cost of Rs600million.

The district government he said spent millions of rupees on construction and pavement of streets and sanitation channels for local union councils besides the district government also constructed District Nazim Secretariat with a cost of Rs30million.

The district Nazim added that a new multistory building at Municipal Inter College was also under construction with an estimated cost of Rs60million.