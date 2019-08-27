District Nazim releases 30,000 fishling in River Panjkora

(@FahadShabbir)

District Nazim Haji Muhammad Rasool Khan here Tuesday released 30,0000 standard race fishling in River Punjgora near Balambat and Khazana Bypass to promote fish farming in the province

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) District Nazim Haji Muhammad Rasool Khan here Tuesday released 30,0000 standard race fishling in River Punjgora near Balambat and Khazana Bypass to promote fish farming in the province.

District Nazim said that quality breed of fishling have been released in River Panjkora to alleviate poverty and unemployment through fish farming on modern lines.

He informed that released aquatic resource is capable to grow within a year to a full fish besides laying thousands of eggs per year.

He said that main objective of the program is to increase fish population including endangered trout fish in River Panjkora that would directly benefit the common man.

District Nazim was also accompanied by Naib Nazim Abdur Rasheed, District Officer Fisheries Israeel and other concerned staff.