District Nutrition Committee Set Up To Overcome Malnutrition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

District Nutrition Committee set up to overcome malnutrition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Marzia Saleem Thursday said that in collaboration with UNICEF, a District Nutrition Committee had been set up to address malnutrition problems among women and children.

Chairing a meeting to combat the matter of malnourishment, the ADC said that the issue of food shortages had become a risk today, and due to nutrition deficiencies, the health of women and children was poorly affected.

Marzia said due to deficiency of nutrients, several diseases were spreading and overcoming food deficiency, especially in pregnant women and children under five years of age, basic components of foods were essential.

She urged the people to cooperate with the government in its efforts for the betterment of the future generation.

