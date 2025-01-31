Open Menu

District Officer P&D Department Chairs Meeting Of Vigilance Committee

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

District Officer P&D department chairs meeting of Vigilance Committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District Officer Planning and Development (Revenue) Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Sher Jamali presided over meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Prevention of Child Labor and Human Trafficking at his office.

Addressing the meeting Jamali said that forcing children to do forced labor and human trafficking is a crime that would not be tolerated in any case.

Instructing the Child Protection Officer and the Labor Department officers, Jamali stressed to ensure the implementation of child labor laws and in this regard the officials should visit all business centers, specially brick kilns and check child labor and issue notices to the owners. He said that Forced child labor is a offense and legal action would be taken against the violators.

He said that it should be mandatory for the owners of the brick kilns to enter into a document agreement with the laborers for work.

Jamali directed to establish a child protection complaint cell in the office of child protection and labor department and to organize awareness seminars on child labor in collaboration with the social organizations and labor unions to create awareness about existing child protection labor laws.

The meeting was attended by committee members Assistant Director Social Welfare and Child Protection Officer Mohammad Asif Khattak, DSP Abdul Hameed Jalbani, in-charge Women's Complaint Cell Zeb Nisa and Vigilance Committee members Muhammad Akram Khaskheli, Shehzad Ahmed and others.

