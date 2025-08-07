District Officer Visits Rehabilitation Center In Kohat For Drug Addicts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) District Officer Social Welfare Kohat, Umar Farooq on Thursday paid a detailed visit to the rehabilitation center for drug addicts on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud.
During the visit, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the center's ongoing activities, facilities, and treatment stages.
The District Officer carefully reviewed the attendance of patients, staff performance, and available facilities, expressing satisfaction with the treatment and care procedures.
During the visit, Umar Farooq directed the center's administration to prioritize patient welfare, ensuring timely medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation. He also emphasized the importance of providing special care to patients to facilitate their speedy recovery and reintegration into society as productive citizens.
APP/azq/378
