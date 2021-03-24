District officers asked to ensure implementation of corona SOPs

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shehzad directed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the meeting to review coronavirus and available medical treatment facilities in the district here on Wednesday, he said the availability of BSL Lab in the district was a good omen, however, the smooth process of testing for coronavirus should be ensured.

He directed the additional deputy commissioner (revenue) to monitor the administrative matters of coronavirus testing with accelerating the process of vaccination to above 60 years old people and health staff.

The meeting was told that 4663 people above 60 years of age had been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district.

Additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Dr Sidra Saleem, CEO health authority Dr Sakhawat Ali Randhawa and officers of other departments attended the meeting.