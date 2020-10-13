District officers inspect anti-dengue arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in various points of provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Tuesday visited Union Council (UC)-71, where he inspected the field staff working in street for indoor surveillance. He observed the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. For make better arrangements to prevent dengue it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Walton areas and reviewed the measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance. She also checked the presence of dengue larvae in houses and visited various houses to inquire about the performance of dengue field team.