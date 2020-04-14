District officers inspect food served for quarantined persons, Ehsaaa program payments

District Administration Dir Lower under the supervision of AC Samarbagh served food to the quarantined persons at Hanifia in Munda tehsil on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Dir Lower under the supervision of AC Samarbagh served food to the quarantined persons at Hanifia in Munda tehsil on Tuesday.

The AC inspected quality and packing of the food and directed the officials to maintain the same standard as quarantined people were offering this sacrifice for others and we have to provide all best possible facilities to them in quarantines.

The inspection was carried out in light of instructions issued by the provincial govt and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan.

The AC also inspected the arrangements for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement at Talash.

Meanwhile, Farman Ali, AAC Revenue Timergara supervised payment process to beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat program to ensure hazard-free distribution of assistance amount to poor.

He also directed that precautionary measures regarding social distance must strictly be adopted both inside and outside of the specified centers during the current scenario.