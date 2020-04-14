UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Officers Inspect Food Served For Quarantined Persons, Ehsaaa Program Payments

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

District officers inspect food served for quarantined persons, Ehsaaa program payments

District Administration Dir Lower under the supervision of AC Samarbagh served food to the quarantined persons at Hanifia in Munda tehsil on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Dir Lower under the supervision of AC Samarbagh served food to the quarantined persons at Hanifia in Munda tehsil on Tuesday.

The AC inspected quality and packing of the food and directed the officials to maintain the same standard as quarantined people were offering this sacrifice for others and we have to provide all best possible facilities to them in quarantines.

The inspection was carried out in light of instructions issued by the provincial govt and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan.

The AC also inspected the arrangements for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement at Talash.

Meanwhile, Farman Ali, AAC Revenue Timergara supervised payment process to beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafalat program to ensure hazard-free distribution of assistance amount to poor.

He also directed that precautionary measures regarding social distance must strictly be adopted both inside and outside of the specified centers during the current scenario.

Related Topics

Poor Same Dir Timergara All Government Best

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi makes condition offer to work w ..

11 minutes ago

Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

24 minutes ago

Girl drowns in river Chenab in Muzaffargarh

22 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

22 minutes ago

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus ..

22 minutes ago

1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 1 ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.