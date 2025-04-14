Open Menu

District Officers, Staff Perform Duty By Wearing Turbans, Shalwar Kameez, Waistcoats On Culture Day

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

District officers, staff perform duty by wearing turbans, Shalwar kameez, waistcoats on culture day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab government, ‘Punjabi Culture Day’ was also celebrated in the offices of district administration here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, other district officers and officials performed their duties by wearing traditional turbans, Shalwar Kameez and waistcoats and depicted a Punjabi atmosphere in the offices.

The Deputy Commissioner said that love and affection, mutual respect, peace, humanity, high moral values, and warmth in interaction are the foundation of Punjabi culture, under which the lifestyle gets a unique identity.

He said that it is extremely important to make future generations aware of our civilization and culture.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan