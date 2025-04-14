District officers, staff perform duty by wearing turbans, Shalwar kameez, waistcoats on culture day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Punjab government, ‘Punjabi Culture Day’ was also celebrated in the offices of district administration here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, other district officers and officials performed their duties by wearing traditional turbans, Shalwar Kameez and waistcoats and depicted a Punjabi atmosphere in the offices.

The Deputy Commissioner said that love and affection, mutual respect, peace, humanity, high moral values, and warmth in interaction are the foundation of Punjabi culture, under which the lifestyle gets a unique identity.

He said that it is extremely important to make future generations aware of our civilization and culture.