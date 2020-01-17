UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Officers Visit Public Places, Markets

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:22 PM

District officers visit public places, markets

District officers on Friday visited different markets, marriage halls, vegetable markets and shelter centre and observed water plants running under water and sanitation authority (Wasa) and issued direction to authority concerned to assure transparency in their smooth operation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) -:District officers on Friday visited different markets, marriage halls, vegetable markets and shelter centre and observed water plants running under water and sanitation authority (Wasa) and issued direction to authority concerned to assure transparency in their smooth operation system.

According to spokesman here on Friday, AC City Abida Farid visited various flour sale points set up in different markets by food department. She checked wheat record being received through official quota on direction of DC Multan.

AC Jalalpur Pir Wala Ghulam Sarwar went to different flour mills and ordered respective owners to ensure provision of 104 floor bags of 20 kg each in markets on daily basis as per their agreement held with the district government.

AC Shujabad Mubeen Ahsan fined a marriage hall worth Rs30,000 for violating marriage act,and issued warning to owners concerned to observe timings.

Related Topics

Multan Water Marriage Sale Shujabad Market Government Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Ukrainian prime minister offers resignation

17 seconds ago

Vodafone India's shares plunge almost 40%, future ..

19 seconds ago

Saudi-Iran conflict would be disastrous for Pakist ..

22 minutes ago

FESCO caught 78 pilferers

23 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) shutdo ..

3 minutes ago

Japan teenage star Nishikawa cool on Barca talk

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.