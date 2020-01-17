District officers visit public places, markets

District officers on Friday visited different markets, marriage halls, vegetable markets and shelter centre and observed water plants running under water and sanitation authority (Wasa) and issued direction to authority concerned to assure transparency in their smooth operation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) -:District officers on Friday visited different markets, marriage halls, vegetable markets and shelter centre and observed water plants running under water and sanitation authority (Wasa) and issued direction to authority concerned to assure transparency in their smooth operation system.

According to spokesman here on Friday, AC City Abida Farid visited various flour sale points set up in different markets by food department. She checked wheat record being received through official quota on direction of DC Multan.

AC Jalalpur Pir Wala Ghulam Sarwar went to different flour mills and ordered respective owners to ensure provision of 104 floor bags of 20 kg each in markets on daily basis as per their agreement held with the district government.

AC Shujabad Mubeen Ahsan fined a marriage hall worth Rs30,000 for violating marriage act,and issued warning to owners concerned to observe timings.