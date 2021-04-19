District officers visit Ramzan bazaars

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Anum Zahid on Monday visited Ramzan bazaars in the provincial capital and reviewed the availability of commodities, their quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The ADC accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited Ramzan bazaars of Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadman.

She heard complaints of visitors and issued necessary directions for resolving their problems. She directed that strict check be kept on quality, demand and supply to avoid shortage of any commodity.

The ADC also issued directions regarding display of rate lists at shops, saying that price control measures would continue.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed during a crackdown against corona SOPsviolators sealed a tea café (Tea Kozy) at Ali Town.