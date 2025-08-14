District officials spread joy among patients on Independence Day in Mirpurkhas

Chairman of the District Council Mirpurkhas Nawabzada Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Deputy Commissioner Rashid Masood Khan, and other officials on Thursday visited the pediatric ward of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas to celebrate Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with young patients

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Chairman of the District Council Mirpurkhas Nawabzada Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqaili, Deputy Commissioner Rashid Masood Khan, and other officials on Thursday visited the pediatric ward of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas to celebrate Pakistan's 79th Independence Day with young patients.

During the visit, the dignitaries warmly congratulated the children, distributing fruits, candies, and cake to bring joy to their faces.

The event was organized to put smiles on the faces of sick children and their worried parents. Dr. Amjad Sariwal, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Dr. Hemji Chauhan, and Accountant Sher Muhammad Chhanyo were among the officials who participated in the celebration.

The officials' visit and gestures of kindness helped create a sense of joy and celebration among the young patients.

