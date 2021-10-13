District or important building to be named after Dr AQ Khan: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque on Wednesday said it was suggested in the Federal cabinet to name any district or important building after the country's renowned nuclear scientist late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed with the proposal, and the decision in this regard will be made soon," the minister expressed these views after visiting the grave of great nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer along with a delegation and offered 'Fateha'.

The delegation included Senator Khalida Ateeb, Members of National Assembly Kishore Zahra and Hafiz Osama Qadri.

Syed Amin ul Haque and members of his party paid tributes to Dr Abdul Qadeer for his meritorious services to Pakistan and said the late scientist made every Pakistani proud by equipping the country with nuclear prowess.

He was of the view that national heroes should be given due esteem, respect and regard in their life. "National heroes have to wait for their death to be called a legend," he expressed with dismay.

He said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a Mohsin-e-Pakistan and would remain a national hero of every Pakistani.

--