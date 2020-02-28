District overseas committee meeting

Overseas Pakistan Committee Sialkot Chairman Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said the government is committed to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistan Committee Sialkot Chairman Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said the government is committed to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while addressing a weekly meeting of the District Overseas Committee here on Friday.

During the meeting, he listened to more than 25 complaints in the district and issuedorders for resolving issues through the departments concerned.