District Overseas Committee meeting held

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar on Wednesday said overseas Pakistanis were rendering valuable services to their beloved homeland.

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

She said the Punjab government was resolving problems of overseas Pakistanis and providing them all possible relief, adding that instructions were also issued to take immediate notice on complaints.

District Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Chaudhry Irfan Abid, District Police OfficerKamran Mumtaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Javeria Maqbool,Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Arshad and others were also present.