District Overseas Committee meeting held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson District Overseas Committee Mirza Muhammad Asghar has said that problems of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved on top priority basis.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Overseas Committee here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Member Committee Talha Hameed, police and other officers were also present.

The chairperson listened to the issues of migrants and said that the departments concerned should ensure speedy relief to the overseas Pakistanis. During the meeting, 26 applications of overseas Pakistanis relating to Police, Revenue, FDA and other departments were discussed and 17 were disposed of on-the-spot.