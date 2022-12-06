UrduPoint.com

District Overseas Committee Meeting Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:17 PM

District Overseas Committee meeting held

:Chairperson District Overseas Committee Mirza Muhammad Asghar has said that problems of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved on top priority basis.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairperson District Overseas Committee Mirza Muhammad Asghar has said that problems of overseas Pakistanis are being resolved on top priority basis.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Overseas Committee here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Member Committee Talha Hameed, police and other officers were also present.

The chairperson listened to the issues of migrants and said that the departments concerned should ensure speedy relief to the overseas Pakistanis. During the meeting, 26 applications of overseas Pakistanis relating to Police, Revenue, FDA and other departments were discussed and 17 were disposed of on-the-spot.

Related Topics

Police Top

Recent Stories

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global ..

US Trade Deficit Increases 5% in October as Global Demand Slows, Dollar Strength ..

18 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equa ..

Punjab's economic programme focused on gender equality: Qazi

18 minutes ago
 Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster ..

Differently-abled artist presents handmade poster painting to CM Punjab

31 minutes ago
 Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply ..

Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply With Other Sources - EU Energ ..

40 minutes ago
 India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Ent ..

India Tracks Chinese Navy Research Vessel That Entered Future Missile Test Area ..

40 minutes ago
 Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket te ..

Non-issuance of visa deprived Pak blind cricket team from int'l mega event: FO

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.