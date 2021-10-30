District Overseas Committee meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :The district overseas committee is working with the district departments to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis and elimination of illegal occupation of their properties.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq while addressing the District Overseas Committee meeting held at the office here on Saturday. District Chairman Overseas Irfan Abid was also present.

On the occasion, District Chairman Overseas Irfan Abid said that overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset and all measures would be adopted to protect their rights and provide them full relief from this forum.

Irfan Abid said that before resolving cases at the committee level, the parties were given full opportunity to present evidence.

He vowed that the forum was being made purposeful and meaningful in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, applications of overseas Pakistanis were reviewed and necessary instructions were issued to the departments concerned for their early redressal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Javeria Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner UsmanSikandar, Assistant Prosecutor Tahmina and others were also present on the occasion.