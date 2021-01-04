UrduPoint.com
District Overseas Committee Recommends FIRs Of 246 Pending Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:18 PM

District Overseas Committee Recommends FIRs Of 246 Pending Cases

District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore has recommended to lodge FIRs of over 246 pending cases of overseas Pakistanis and a list in this regard has also been provided to CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore has recommended to lodge FIRs of over 246 pending cases of overseas Pakistanis and a list in this regard has also been provided to CCPO Lahore.

In a recent meeting held for the redressal of Overseas Pakistanis' complaints against 'qabza groups'/ illegal possession in Lahore, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari directed that FIRs will be lodged against those 264 cases by Punjab Police and necessary action would be taken, adding that relief will be provided to overseas Pakistanis.

The progress regarding these cases should be shared after 15 days, she added.

