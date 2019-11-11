UrduPoint.com
District Overseas Committee Resolves Overseas' Problems On Priority

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

District overseas committee resolves overseas' problems on priority

All out efforts were being made to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and directions have been issued to all concerned departments for early resolve of overseas complaints

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :All out efforts were being made to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and directions have been issued to all concerned departments for early resolve of overseas complaints.

The Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul talking to the district overseas committee meeting said and added that overseas Pakistani's were ambassadors of the country and also contributing a lot in national exchequer.

Their problems should be resolved as soon as possible so that their contribution in strengthen the country's economy could be made beneficial.

All concerned departments have been directed to accommodate overseas complaints on priority; she said and added that government has prepared committees at district level for resolve of their matters amicably.

The families of overseas can lodge their complaints regarding any department to these committees, she added.

A total 52 application of overseas were presented in the meeting and most of the matters were related to the Police and Revenue departments.

The meeting discussing the applications directed concerned departments to resolve all complaints and submit a report to the committee.

The overseas persons and their families were also present in the meeting and they briefed meeting about the details of problems.

