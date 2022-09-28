Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan appreciated the performance of District Overseas Committee Faisalabad Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Vice-Chairperson Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan appreciated the performance of District Overseas Committee Faisalabad Division.

He was addressing the participants at a dinner given in honor of Commissioner Faisalabad at Khanqah Masumiya Kamalia. Saeed Ahmad MPA, Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Mohammad Irshad, Assistant Commissioner and others participated.

Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan said that all the facilities had been provided under one roof to the overseas Pakistanis in the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab.

He said practical steps were being taken to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain said that Pakistanis living abroad were the true ambassadors of the homeland. The Punjab government was making every possible effort to solve their problems. He said that Vice-Chairperson OPC Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmoodul Hasan had taken steps to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He said that the Faisalabad division had provided hundreds of truckloads of relief goods to the flood victims with the support of Overseas Pakistanis.