District overseas Pakistanis committee meets

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gull and Chairman Committee Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed in DC Committee Room here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat, Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu, AC Chunian Rizwanul Haq, Member Committee Qaiser Ayub Sheikh and officers of concerned departments, petitioner Overseas and their representatives were also present.

The meeting was informed that so far, 295 applications have been received from overseas Pakistanis from all over the district, out of which, 215 applications had been resolved while 7 applications were being processed in different departments, which would be disposed of soon.

In addition, there are 60 petitions whose cases are pending in various courts.

The DC said that Pakistanis living abroad were a precious asset as their role in the economic development of the country was laudable.