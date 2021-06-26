District overseas Pakistanis committee meets

(@FahadShabbir)

District overseas Pakistanis committee meeting held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir in the chair

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :District overseas Pakistanis committee meeting held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that overseas Pakistanis were taking part in boosting national economy and it was the government's priority to provide maximum facilitates to them.

In the meeting, orders were issued under the rules after hearing 26 cases, applications and arguments of the parties concerned.

DC Naila Baqir directed the government departments to take immediate action on the applications received from the district overseas Pakistani Committee.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Shiraz Warraich, Tehsildar, RevenueOfficers, Deputy Director Local Government Babar Ranjha among officers of concerned departments.