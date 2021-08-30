UrduPoint.com

District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Meets

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

District overseas Pakistanis committee meets

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kasur Asia Gull and Chairman Committee Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmad in DC Committee Room, here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Additional DC Revenue Dr Rabia Riyasat, Member Zakat Committee Qasir Ayub Sheikh, officers from various departments, petitioner overseas and their representatives.

The meeting was informed that so far, 310 applications had been received from overseas Pakistanis from all over the district, out of which, 235 applications had been resolved while others applications were being processed in different departments, which would soon be disposed of.

The DC said that Pakistanis living abroad were a precious asset as their role in the economic development of the country was laudable.

