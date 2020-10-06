(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Overseas Pakistanis Committee's meeting was held here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Overseas Pakistanis Committee's meeting was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Overseas Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, DSP City Ehan Ullah and officials of departments concerned.

On this occasion, Chairman Overseas Committee Waqas Iftikhar Butt said applications submitted to the committee were being disposed of on merit and pending cases were also being resolved.