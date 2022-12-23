'District oversees committees re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis'

Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan on Friday said that chairmen of all district oversees committees in Punjab province had been re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan on Friday said that chairmen of all district oversees committees in Punjab province had been re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis.

The pending cases of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved with fast pace under overseas Pakistanis act 2021.

He was presiding over a meeting of the district overseas Pakistanis committee at the commissioner office here on Friday. Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, RPO Sarfraz Falki, Commissioner Oversees Syed Khadim Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and others were present.

He said, "Overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country hence it is our responsibility to work for protection of their rights."Earlier briefing the meeting, Oversees Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said that 12,000 cases were pending in Punjab province, which were being resolved on priority basis.

Later, talking to the media, Makhdoom Tariq said that the overseas Pakistanis were being facilitated under a one window operation. The facility of registering complaints through a mobile App had also been provided to them. They could register their complaints at any time, he added.