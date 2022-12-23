UrduPoint.com

'District Oversees Committees Re-notified To Provide Immediate Relief To Overseas Pakistanis'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 08:41 PM

'District oversees committees re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis'

Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan on Friday said that chairmen of all district oversees committees in Punjab province had been re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Vice-Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan on Friday said that chairmen of all district oversees committees in Punjab province had been re-notified to provide immediate relief to overseas Pakistanis.

The pending cases of overseas Pakistanis were being resolved with fast pace under overseas Pakistanis act 2021.

He was presiding over a meeting of the district overseas Pakistanis committee at the commissioner office here on Friday. Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, RPO Sarfraz Falki, Commissioner Oversees Syed Khadim Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh and others were present.

He said, "Overseas Pakistanis are the ambassadors of the country hence it is our responsibility to work for protection of their rights."Earlier briefing the meeting, Oversees Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas said that 12,000 cases were pending in Punjab province, which were being resolved on priority basis.

Later, talking to the media, Makhdoom Tariq said that the overseas Pakistanis were being facilitated under a one window operation. The facility of registering complaints through a mobile App had also been provided to them. They could register their complaints at any time, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile National University Media All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DC visits THQ Hospital Jhumra, checks health facil ..

DC visits THQ Hospital Jhumra, checks health facilities

8 seconds ago
 US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in Nov

US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases in Nov

10 seconds ago
 Sikander Sherwani honored with Fakhar-e-Karachi aw ..

Sikander Sherwani honored with Fakhar-e-Karachi award for best teacher

12 seconds ago
 Kurds Gather at Paris Shooting Site, Accuse Turkey ..

Kurds Gather at Paris Shooting Site, Accuse Turkey of Attack - Sputnik Correspon ..

14 seconds ago
 Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Wo ..

Moscow Expresses Concern About Taliban's Ban on Women's Education in Universitie ..

15 minutes ago
 Christian community role in national development h ..

Christian community role in national development hailed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.