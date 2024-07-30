District Oversight Committee For Central Jail And Human Rights Holds Monthly Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The monthly meeting of the District Oversight Committee for Central Jail and Human Rights was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram.
The meeting was attended by administrative officers, the Health Department, Central Jail Peshawar, the Social Welfare Department, and all committee members.
The committee reviewed the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting.
Members briefed the committee on their departments' performances concerning jail services.
Key discussions included the provision of facilities and addressing the problems faced by prisoners.
Deputy Commissioner directed officers to ensure the implementation of critical matters such as the provision of medicines, the cleaning of drains, and other issues.
He also emphasized to maintain better cleanliness in the kitchen, organize monthly sermons by renowned scholars, and ensure the availability of teachers.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand6 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA6 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais6 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar6 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..6 hours ago