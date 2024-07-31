Open Menu

District Oversight Committee Orders Better Facilities For Jail Inmates

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The monthly meeting of the District Oversight Committee for Central Jail and Human Rights was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Salim Akram.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, the Health Department, Central Jail Peshawar, the Social Welfare Department, and all committee members.

The committee reviewed the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting.

Members briefed the committee on their departments' performances concerning jail services.

Key discussions included the provision of facilities and addressing the problems faced by prisoners.

Deputy Commissioner directed officers to ensure the implementation of critical matters such as the provision of medicines, the cleaning of drains, and other issues.

He also emphasized to maintain better cleanliness in the kitchen, organize monthly sermons by renowned scholars, and ensure the availability of teachers.

