District oversight committee sanctions appointment of 131 employees

District Oversight Committee for Public Health Engineering department granted approval for appointment of 131 new employees to ensure smooth functioning of drainage and water supply schemes

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :District Oversight Committee for Public Health Engineering department granted approval for appointment of 131 new employees to ensure smooth functioning of drainage and water supply schemes.

The appointments were recommended by concerned assistant commissioners after inspection of different schemes, said a handout issued by district information office on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner captain Bilal Shahid Rao, while chairing the meeting had directed the concerned authority to keep all machinery and pumps functional for draining out rain water from urban centers in case of heavy rains.

Priority should be attached to drainage system followed by water supply and Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants, he further said.

Appoint at least one security guard at each machine while technical staff could also be posted at tehsil level, the DC directed adding that attendance of the staff given by the local government must be ensured.