District Patrol Pumps Committee (DPPC) approves 14 patrol pumps in district

District Patrol Pumps Committee (DPPC) has given approval of constructing new 14 patrol pumps in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :District Patrol Pumps Committee (DPPC) has given approval of constructing new 14 patrol pumps in the district.

A meeting of District Patrol Pumps Committee was held here on Wednesday presided over the Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer attended by assistant commissioners, Civil Defence, PHA, Metropolitan Forestry, Highways and officers of environment.

The DPPC told the meeting that 3 patrol pumps will be installed in Sargodha tehsil, 5 in Bhalwal, 2 each in Bhera and Shahpur while one each will be set up in Sillanwali and Sahiwal tehsils.

Addressing the meeting the deputy commissioner has directed the officers for taking action against those who was constructing or running patrol pumps without completing legal formalities.