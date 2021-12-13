District peace and inter-faith harmony committee meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of District Peace and Inter-Faith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal at the DC Office Committee Room on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DSP Rana Nadeem Tariq, Vice Chairman District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, President Center Punjab Minority Wing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf John Mehboob, National Award winning of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Champion Ashfaq Nazar, Muhammad Ayub Opal, Jaskaran Singh Sadhu, Bishop Siraj, Sahibzada Pir Muhammad Zahoor, Hafiz Mohammad Younis Qadri, Hafiz Ghulam Hussain Sultani, Hafiz Muhammad Asif, Pastor Francis, Pastor Waris Boota, Hafiz Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Jilani, Master Fayyaz Ahmed, Molana Ayub Khan and Sahibzada Aqeel Advocate.

The meeting expressed condolences over the murder of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara and demanded that those responsible for the tragedy be punished according to the law.

The meeting also reviewed administrative and security issues for holding Christmas celebrations.

Foolproof arrangements will be made for the security of churches and places of worship of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

The Interfaith Harmony Committee will review the Christmas arrangements in collaboration with the district administration and the police.