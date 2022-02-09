District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, DC Imran Qureshi said steps would be taken to maintain law and order with the cooperation of the members of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, AdditionalDeputy Commissioner Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, District Peace Committee CoordinatorHafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and Ulema belonging to all schools of thought.