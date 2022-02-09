UrduPoint.com

District Peace And Interfaith Harmony Committee Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 04:33 PM

District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting

A meeting of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi here on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, DC Imran Qureshi said steps would be taken to maintain law and order with the cooperation of the members of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Akmal, AdditionalDeputy Commissioner Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, District Peace Committee CoordinatorHafiz Asghar Ali Cheema and Ulema belonging to all schools of thought.

Related Topics

Law And Order All

Recent Stories

Six more died, Rawalpindi's death toll reached 1,6 ..

Six more died, Rawalpindi's death toll reached 1,669

54 seconds ago
 Russia Unaware of Greece's Plans to Deploy Nuclear ..

Russia Unaware of Greece's Plans to Deploy Nuclear Weapons - Ambassador Andrey M ..

56 seconds ago
 Kremlin sees 'positive signals' after Macron visit ..

Kremlin sees 'positive signals' after Macron visit to Kyiv

57 seconds ago
 Commissioner stresses timely completion of project ..

Commissioner stresses timely completion of projects

1 minute ago
 Nisar to lead Pak blind team in ODIs against SA

Nisar to lead Pak blind team in ODIs against SA

6 minutes ago
 Russia Wants to Understand If US Ready for Serious ..

Russia Wants to Understand If US Ready for Serious Talk About NATO Non-Expansion ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>