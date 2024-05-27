District Peace And Interfaith Harmony Committee Meeting Held
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 10:40 PM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Peace and Interfaith Harmony Committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Okara Captain (R) Farrukh Atiq Khan and District Police Officer Tariq Aziz Sandhu on Monday.
According to details, attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Jameel Haider, members of the peace committee, Christian community leader John Javed, Qazi Muhammad Aslam Okadri, Qari Saeed Usmani, Maulana Zafarullah Qamar Lakhvi, Qari Hafizullah Baloch, Habibullah Chaurahi, Sadaqat Bhatti, Syed Afzal Haider Rizvi, Syed Zahid Hussain Gilani, Muhammad Junaid, Syed Kausar Ali Rizvi, Maulvi Hassan Siddiqui, Traders' Association President Sheikh Riaz Rizvi, General Secretary Abdul Waheed Bhullar, Grain Market President Chaudhry Habib-ul-Haq, and other committee members.
DC Farakh Atiq Khan and DPO Tariq Aziz Sandhu issued directives for maintaining peace and order in sensitive incidents like the Sargodha tragedy.
The committee members condemned provocative events and assured full cooperation in maintaining public peace. He also emphasized that islam teaches peace and protecting the rights of minorities is a fundamental responsibility.
He urged committee members to work alongside government institutions to safeguard public life and property and to educate the public on maintaining peace to prevent violent incidents.
On the occasion, DPO Tariq Aziz Sandhu stated that lawbreakers would be held accountable and that law enforcement agencies are committed to upholding the rule of law.
APP/aho/378
